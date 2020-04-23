CANANDAIGUA — City police are investigating the death of an infant Tuesday.
In a brief press release, Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said his officers responded to the report of an unresponsive infant at an undisclosed address. Despite life-saving measures at the scene, the child could not be revived.
“As is the case with any death reported to the City of Canandaigua Police Department, an investigation was initiated. Out of respect to the family, we will not be releasing any further information,” Hedworth said. “We would ask members of the community to refrain from circulating unverified information, or engaging in speculation regarding the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.”