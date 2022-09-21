LODI/OVID — The Seneca County sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help as they look into what appears to be glass jars being thrown by someone in a moving vehicle at oncoming traffic in the southern part of the county.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office reported three “suspicious incidents” over the past week. Two happened Sept. 14 on Route 414 in Lodi, with a vehicle being damaged in the first incident and no damage occurring in the second.
The third incident was last Saturday on Route 96 in Ovid, which resulted in a male driver being injured and his vehicle going off the road. Ovid and Interlaken firefighters responded to that crash.
On its Facebook page, the Ovid Fire Department reported an object went through the windshield and the driver had glass in his eye.
Police said all three incidents happened at night, and they are pursuing leads and hoping to get information from the public.
Anyone with information is urged to contact sheriff’s office Lt. Tim Thompson at 315-220-3449 or email tthompson@co.seneca.ny.us. Information can be confidential.