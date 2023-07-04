GENEVA — City police continue to investigate a shooting Friday on Lewis Street that resulted in no injuries.
In a press release, Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. between Geneva and Exchange streets. Officers responded to the report of shots fired.
Colton said during a disturbance, a male suspect fired a single shot into the residence and fled the scene. No one was hit by gunfire.
Anyone who has information on the case or witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Geneva PD’s on-duty supervisor at 315-789-1111 or Det. Jordan Dobies at 315-828-6780.