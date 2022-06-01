JUNIUS — Police continue to investigate an incident that occurred Monday, when a juvenile allegedly stole a vehicle in this Seneca County town and later crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer at a high rate of speed.
In a news release, sheriff’s office Chief Deputy Kipp Goodman said the incident started at approximately 7:30 p.m. when deputies responded to assist state police with the report of a missing juvenile from Junius. Police later learned of the stolen vehicle.
Deputies found the vehicle coming out of a driveway off Route 414 in Galen, Wayne County, and tried — unsuccessfully — to stop the driver from leaving.
Goodman said the juvenile drove south on Route 414 at a high rate of speed, straddling the center line and veering into oncoming traffic at times. Goodman added that deputies followed at a safe distance in an attempt to get the driver to slow down, but the driver continued speeding until it hit the tractor-trailer near the state Thruway exit.
The driver was treated at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance personnel and later flown by a LifeNet helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Goodman did not say if the injuries were considered life-threatening.
The tractor-trailer driver was not hurt.
State police, Waterloo and Seneca Falls police, and the Clyde Fire Department assisted at the scene.