PHELPS — Numerous police officers and firefighters responded to a local business Monday after fielding a report of possible toxins in the facility's air-filtration system.
Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said the incident at Elderlee Inc. happened about 11 a.m. The longtime business on Cross Road in the hamlet of Oaks Corners specializes in the manufacture and construction of highway safety products.
"It started as an assist-the-citizen type complaint but was elevated ... once the threat was received," Cirencione said. "It was mitigated in about one hour."
While Cirencione declined to go into specifics about the incident or identify the subject of the threat, he said eight police officers and several units from the nearby Oaks Corners Fire Department responded. A man surrendered to police and was taken to the psychiatric emergency program at Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic.
"For now we can say there was a report of harmful toxins being introduced into the air-filtration system," Cirencione said. "Oaks Corners fire and the Ontario County emergency management office investigated with meters and determined the air was clear. There is no evidence that any substance was ever actually introduced and there were no injuries.
"We are continuing to investigate to determine if criminal charges are appropriate."