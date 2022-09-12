GENEVA — City officials are expressing anger and disappointment after several memorial benches near Seneca Lake were damaged or destroyed during the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday.
“There’s just no reason for it,” Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said Monday afternoon. “From what I am seeing on social media this has obviously struck a chord with people, especially the families of the loved ones the benches are dedicated to.”
The damage was reported to police just before 7:30 a.m. by local resident Dan McGowan, who sent some photos to the Times. McGowan is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).
Most of the damage is near Lakefront Park and the Finger Lakes Welcome Center. Joe Venuti, director of the city’s department of public works, said at least five benches were damaged. At least one new composite picnic table had graffiti carved in it.
Venuti said the city’s Benchmark Program lets families or groups purchase a bench and dedicate it to a loved one.
“Our crews often find and correct small property damages,” Venuti said. “However, in my two years at DPW we have not witnessed this amount of deliberate destruction and damage to public property. It is unfortunate not only because these acts are very disrespectful to the families that support the program, the replacement cost is estimated to be more than $10,000. DPW staff will contact bench owners to share the news and let them know we will be working on replacements.”
Venuti said the picnic tables were donated by Geneva Community Projects as part of its continued commitment to beautify the lakefront gazebo area. DPW will work with the table vendors to remove and repair the graffiti.
Passalacqua said police are working with the Welcome Center, which has surveillance cameras in the area.
“There are some cameras down there, but we don’t know what they can provide when it comes to figuring this out,” Passalacqua said. “We may be able to see some people down there at night, but they may be just walking.
“When no one is around to witness something like this, these cases are hard to solve, but we are looking into it.”
Venuti said DPW crews are trying to find bronze plaques that identify to whom the benches are dedicated.
“The 6-foot benches are installed around city parks, including Lakefront Park, allowing many people to simply relax and/or rest while enjoying an outing in our city,” he said.
Passalacqua said the GPD will likely be putting out a news release to area media outlets later this week, making a public appeal for information in the case. For now, anyone with information is urged to call the police department 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. People can also text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.