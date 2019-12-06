VICTOR — The Ontario County sheriff’s office is continuing an investigation into toys stolen from a donation box Sunday morning at Eastview Mall.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said a family of Indian descent took some toys from a pirate toy donation box. They were seen on mall video placing the toys in shopping bags and getting into a dark-colored vehicle.
The vehicle is from a rental car company in Ottawa, Canada. Henderson said the sheriff’s office has been in contact with police in Ottawa and is waiting for the family to return the vehicle so the investigating deputy can speak with them.
Henderson said representatives from the pirate toy drive do not want to press charges but would like the toys returned if they were not taken for a legitimate purpose.