PENN YAN — Village police have arrested two men accused of taking advantage of a mentally disabled woman for sex.
Mark S. Preston, 64, of Geneva, was charged Monday with a felony count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or disabled person.
Troy T. Rose, 60, of Penn Yan, was charged with the same crime Tuesday.
Penn Yan Police Chief Tom Dunham said the arrests followed an investigation into the potential abuse of a 33-year-old woman deemed mentally incompetent. Over a two-year period, Preston is accused of engaging in sexual contact with the woman and communicating with her in a series of sexually charged video chats.
Rose allegedly helped orchestrate these encounters and accepted compensation from Preston.
It is also alleged that Rose took the woman to meet other men. Dunham said the woman would receive compensation in the form of cigarettes and Rose would get money from her for the transportation.
“We are still looking into the matter to try and determine if anyone else was engaging in sexual acts with the victim,” Dunham said.
Dunham said the woman has been diagnosed with a mental defect or illness that would not allow her to make decisions in her best interest. He added that the woman is legally incapable of consenting to sexual contact.
Police said Preston and Rose knew of this diagnosis and took advantage of the woman.
Both men were arraigned at the Yates County Jail and released on their own recognizance. A judge issued court orders of protection on behalf of the victim, barring Preston and Rose from having any contact with her.