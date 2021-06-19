GENEVA — City police are urging people to lock their vehicle doors at night following a rash of recent larcenies.
Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti said money and other items have been taken from unlocked vehicles on Herbert, Wadsworth, and Rose streets, as well as other areas.
“We’ve seen them all over the city,” he said.
Police said the thefts typically happen during the overnight hours. People are encouraged to call 911 if they see suspicious activity in their neighborhood.
Residents are urged to close and lock all windows and doors when they park, even in their driveway. Police said it’s a bad practice to leave your keys, key fob, or valet keys inside your vehicle — or anything you consider valuable. This includes keys to a secondary vehicle.