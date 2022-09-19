GENEVA — City police are asking for the public's help as they investigate an armed robbery early Monday morning at the Pick Quick on East North Street.
In a news release, police said the robbery happened shortly after 6 a.m. The first officers at the scene found the clerk tied up with an extension cord.
Police said two males displayed a black semi-automatic pistol, demanded money from the clerk, and got away with a cash register and a large amount of money.
One suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, with a thin build. The second suspect is described as a Black male between 5-foot-10 and 6-foot-2 tall, also with a thin build.
There was an early 2000s tan Toyota Corolla seen in the area at the time of robbery. The suspects are believed to have driven north on Route 14.
Police said the clerk is being treated at a local medical facility.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Geneva Police Department at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. Any and all information can remain confidential.
People can also text tips to (315) 781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.