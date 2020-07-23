GENEVA — As of late Thursday morning, city police apparently had a suspect in custody following an overnight break-in and burglary at the Castle Minimart.
Several Geneva Police Department vehicles were at the site Thursday morning around 8 a.m., and crime scene tape was strung in front of the store at the corner of Castle and Oak streets. There was broken glass in front of the store, the result of a large window that was smashed by the suspect or suspects.
Geneva PD Lt. Matt Valenti, who was at the scene, said he would have more information later Thursday after the scene was processed.
At approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, police and a K-9 unit from the Ontario County Sheriff's Office were at a home on Elm Street, near Elmcrest Apartments. Minutes later, a suspect who appeared to be a young female was taken out in handcuffs.
Police continued questioning people at the home after the suspect was put in a police vehicle.