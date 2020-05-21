CANANDAIGUA — Ontario County sheriff’s office investigators and deputies are searching for a local man reported missing Thursday.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said Timothy M. Read, 36, of Woodland Park Circle, was last seen Tuesday at Crosby’s gas station on County Road 10. He used his debit card about 7:30 p.m.
Since that time, Henderson said there has been contact from Read and no activity on his debit account.
Anyone with information on Read is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at (585) 394-4560.