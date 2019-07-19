CANANDAIGUA — A 16-year-old city girl who was reported missing Thursday was found safe Friday afternoon.
Canandaigua Police Chief Stephen Hedworth said Nicole Durkee was found unharmed. Due to her age, he could not say where she was located.
Durkee left her home Thursday morning following a disagreement with her guardian. On Friday morning, Hedworth said the girl may be in the Rochester area.
Hedworth thanked media outlets and the community for their assistance in finding the girl.
