FARMINGTON — As of Monday afternoon, Ontario County sheriff's investigators and deputies were looking for a missing Farmington woman and her 4-year-old daughter.
In a press release, sheriff's Lt. Dave Cirencione said Linzy Patrick, 35, and her daughter — Naiell "Nani" Iyah — were last seen during the early-morning hours Friday. They are possibly with Geno Ravon Thomas, 35, of Williamson.
Cirencione said when last seen, Patrick was showing signs of an altered mental status. He added that sheriff's investigators are looking to check her welfare and that of her daughter.
Patrick, her daughter and Thomas are believed to be traveling in a gray 2020 Nissan SUV. The vehicle's license plate number is JRE3048.
Cirencione said they may be in Monroe County or Wayne County, or possibly heading to southern states.
Anyone who has had contact with them since Friday or has any information on their whereabouts are urged to contact sheriff's office Investigator Lee Martin at 1-800-394-4560.