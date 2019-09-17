PHELPS — There was a heavy police presence Tuesday morning in the area of Pre-Emption Street, as members of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and other local police agencies were looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred several hours earlier.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said the robbery happened about 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven off Route 14, near exit 42 of the state Thruway. Henderson said police were searching an area of Pre-Emption Street near the Seneca County line, believing the suspect may be in a wooded area.
Officers from the Seneca County Sheriff's Office, state police and Geneva police were assisting with the search. A state police helicopter was also being used.
Henderson said the suspect is a white male wearing dark clothing and a baseball hat. He was last seen with a long gun/rifle.
The sheriff did not have a facial description of the suspect.
Henderson said anyone who sees a person matching that description should call 911, not try to approach the person.