PALMYRA — State police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate the theft of a large piece of machinery earlier this month.
In a news release, troopers from the Lyons barracks said a Cat 277B skidsteer was stolen at approximately 3:30 p.m. Jan. 7 on Floodman Road. Occupants of a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck took the skidsteer on a red/brown trailer.
Police said two men got out of the truck and loaded the skidsteer onto the trailer. It is believed the suspects live in the area and have experience with heavy equipment.
According to police, the truck likely was going toward the Macedon/Walworth/Ontario area.
The owner of the skidsteer is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the recovery of the property.
Anyone with information on the theft is urged to call state police at (315) 226-3351.