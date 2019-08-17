PHELPS — As part of the investigation into Tuesday's shooting death on Route 96, Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said police are looking for help in finding the victim's vehicle.
The vehicle belonging to Jean Carlos-Rentas is a gray, four-door 2007 Acura TSX. The license plate number is JGF4990, and the plate is blue and gold.
The vehicle identification number is JH4CL9637C006008.
While Henderson could not say if the vehicle was in Phelps when Carlos-Rentas was shot, he did say it has not been found as of Saturday. Police have been talking to the victim's family.
"It could be part of the case," Henderson said of the vehicle. "It might have evidence."
Anyone who knows the location of the vehicle or has information is urged to call the sheriff's office direct tip hotline at (585) 296-4152.
See Sunday's Times for more on this story.
