GENEVA — City police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred Sunday night in the parking lot of a Ward 6 city business.
The alleged assault happened about 8:45 p.m.; police responded about 1 a.m. Monday, after they were alerted.
According to police, a victim was approached by two Black males. One of the accused took out a knife and attacked the victim, police said.
The victim, who suffered a large laceration on the face, was taken to Geneva General Hospital for treatment and was later released.
Police said the suspect was last seen in a white Nissan Altima.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call GPD Det. Steve Vine at (315) 828-6784 or the on-duty supervisor at (315) 789-1111. All information can remain anonymous.