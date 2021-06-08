ARCADIA — The Wayne County sheriff's office is asking for information from the public as it investigates a homicide at a motel off Route 31.
Sheriff Barry Virts said a body was found Monday afternoon in an apartment at Houses Motel, just west of the village of Newark. Deputies went to the area shortly after 5 p.m. to check the welfare of a resident.
The body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner's office for an autopsy. Virts said the name of the person will be released after identification and notifying next of kin.
In an email to the Times Tuesday afternoon, Virts declined to say if the body was that of a male or female or the suspected cause of death.
The sheriff said anyone with information is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (315) 946-9711.