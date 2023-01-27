CLIFTON SPRINGS — State police are investigating the death of a man found in his vehicle Wednesday morning in this Ontario County village.
Troopers and Finger Lakes Ambulance personnel responded to East Main Street at approximately 10:15 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle hitting a tree. The driver, Fred Ventura, 89, of Geneva, was unresponsive when they arrived. Responders removed Ventura from the vehicle and began life-saving measures.
He was taken by ambulance to Clifton Springs Hospital & Clinic, where he was pronounced dead.
State police investigators said they haven’t ruled out Ventura having had a medical episode before his vehicle hit the tree.