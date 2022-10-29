NEWARK — Several Wayne County police agencies are investigating a homicide early Saturday morning in the village.
In a short news release sent to media outlets Saturday, state police said the homicide took place at approximately 2:15 a.m. on Murray Street. Police did not disclose the identity of the victim or any other information.
State police are working with the Newark Police Department and Wayne County sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the state police at (585) 398-4100.