GENEVA — City police have made an arrest after a suspicious package was found Tuesday morning at the Public Safety Building, touching off a daylong incident that apparently involved a hand grenade.
In a media briefing Tuesday evening, Geneva police Lt. Matt Colton said the incident started about 10:30 a.m. when city court security told police of a package that had been delivered by mail to the Public Safety Building, which includes the police department and city court.
The package was quickly deemed suspicious. The building was evacuated, the area cordoned off with police tape around the parking lot, and the Monroe County sheriff’s office bomb squad was brought in.
Colton said the package was X-rayed and it was determined a grenade — or something resembling that device — was in the box. The nearby Hampton Inn was also evacuated, and nearby businesses and residents were alerted.
Exchange Street remained open to traffic into Tuesday afternoon, but it was closed later in the afternoon when the bomb squad possibly detonated the device in a trailer. A person in the area told the Times he saw a black box being carried away from the building, then heard what sounded like an explosion.
Colton could not confirm that Tuesday evening, but did say no one was injured.
“There was a safe resolution to this daylong incident,” he said.
Colton said police have arrested a suspect, but would not identify the person. He said that would likely be done Wednesday.