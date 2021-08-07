HURON — State police arrested a Monroe County man Thursday night for allegedly shooting another man at a Wayne County campground.
Ryan N. Ange, 25, of Webster, was charged with felony counts of first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police responded to Lake Bluff Campground just before 8 p.m. and found an adult male with a gunshot wound to his upper body. Police said the wound was not considered life threatening, but the man was taken by medical helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said Ange knows the man and shot him with an illegal weapon during an altercation. Ange was taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.
Police believe it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. They are asking anyone with information to call (585) 398-4100.