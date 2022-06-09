GENEVA — One person has been arrested, another is being sought, and more people could be implicated in the death of a Waterloo man found Sunday in a parking lot behind Geneva General Hospital.
Kiara E. Scott, 21, of Geneva, was charged Wednesday by city police with felony counts of second-degree manslaughter and concealment of a human corpse. She was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment.
Police are trying to find another suspect, Lacritia Verstraete, 24. Geneva Police Lt. Matt Colton said Verstraete is from the Geneva/Waterloo area but may be in or near Rochester.
Colton identified the victim as Keith Morlang, 44. His body was found by a passerby at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday. Police later deemed his death as suspicious.
Colton said Morlang suffered a medical emergency Friday in the town of Waterloo, and Scott and others told Morlang’s family they were taking him by personal vehicle to GGH for treatment. Instead, Colton said they took Morlang to the parking lot, pulled him from the vehicle, and left him behind a parked vehicle near some woods.
“The investigation is ongoing, so I can’t get into specifics,” said Colton, noting an autopsy was done and police are waiting on lab results. “We aren’t sure if he was dead or alive when he was left in the parking lot or how long he had been there. Right now, we are leaning toward medical emergency as cause of death.”
Colton said the manslaughter charge alleges a “reckless action” led to Morlang’s death.
“They told the family they were taking him to the hospital for treatment, but did not do so,” he said.
Verstraete is described as a redhead who is about 5-foot-7 and 115 pounds.
State police, the Rochester Police Department, and sheriff’s office investigators from Ontario and Seneca counties are assisting in the investigation.
Colton said more charges are pending.
“We believe there are more people involved,” he said. “Some people may have witnessed this, and we will take as much information as possible.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact GPD Det. JD Winter at (315) 828-6780 or jdw@geneva.ny.us. Or, people can call 911 or the on-duty Geneva PD supervisor at (315) 789-1111.