GENEVA — City police have arrested two local residents connected to a shooting/stabbing incident earlier this month on North Genesee Street.
Jerry Lovett Jr., 32, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. Erwin Wineglass, 53, was charged with the same crime and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The charges stem from an incident during the early-morning hours of Jan. 7. Lovett is accused of shooting a 54-year-old man multiple times in the chest and face. The man, whom police did not identify, survived and has been released from a hospital.
Police said after Lovett shot the man and was no longer a threat, Wineglass stabbed Lovett multiple times in the chest, legs and hands. Lovett, who is still recovering from his injuries at an area hospital, is in the custody of the Ontario County sheriff's office.