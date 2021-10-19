LYONS — State police have made three arrests in unrelated Wayne County robbery cases.
Alchimist McKinnon, 20, of Lyons, was charged Monday with first-degree robbery. Police said an accomplice, Samuel Luyando, 31, of Lyons, was charged Friday with second-degree robbery.
The charges stem from an alleged incident the night of Oct. 7 in Lyons, where McKinnon and Luyando are accused of robbing another person at the Sunoco gas station on Geneva Street. State police Inv. Ben Kauder said McKinnon and Luyando threatened to use a weapon on the victim, who was injured.
McKinnon and Luyando were taken to the Wayne County Jail for arraignment.
In the other case, Gregory M. Stone, 23, of Williamson, was charged Sunday by state police with first-degree robbery.
State police Inv. Anthony DeMarco said the alleged victim in that case told police he met with Stone on the night of Oct. 7 in Williamson to buy a Bluetooth speaker. Stone is accused of taking $100 from the person and threatening to use a weapon, although police said he did not display one.
Another witness told police he saw something in the waistband of Stone’s pants, but police said they did not find a weapon.
Stone was arrested later at his residence, arraigned at the county jail, and remanded without bail due to previous felony convictions. DeMarco added that Stone was wanted on several warrants, including a felony weapons charge.
“There isn’t any reason to believe the two robberies are related, but I’m sure all the players know each other and it is likely both cases are drug related, despite each victim’s version of the events,” DeMarco said.