GENEVA — Police are still looking for a Florida man they believe stole three vehicles, including one in Geneva, after he was released from the Ontario County Jail due to New York’s bail reform measures.
Javoy J. Gaines, 32, is listed as homeless, though the sheriff’s office says he is from Miami, Fla. He faces a felony charge of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Sheriff Kevin Henderson said one of his deputies found Gaines sleeping in a stolen car about 9 p.m. Saturday behind the Home Depot in Victor. The car was reported stolen earlier this month in Charleston County, South Carolina.
Henderson said the sheriff’s office contacted police in South Carolina, who wanted to pursue charges. Gaines was held in the county jail Saturday night and arraigned Sunday morning but had to be released on his own recognizance since the stolen property charge does not qualify him to be held on bail in New York.
“I can’t speak for the judge, but if we didn’t have bail reform, the judge could have held him on some level of bail,” Henderson said. “Because of the current guidelines, he could not be held.”
After leaving the jail, Henderson said Gaines somehow got to the city of Geneva and stole another vehicle.
“I am not sure how he got to Geneva,” Henderson said. “He could have walked or gotten a ride.”
Henderson said local police don’t know if Gaines has any ties to Ontario County or Geneva. He deferred questions about the Geneva case to the city police department.
In an email, Geneva PD Lt. Matt Valenti said there have been no arrests in the case yet.
“It is still currently an ongoing investigation, so I can’t release any more info at this time,” Valenti said.
Henderson said the car stolen in Geneva was later recovered in Ithaca. However, police believe Gaines stole another car in that city and left the area.
“I would think at this point he is still on the loose,” Henderson said.
Henderson said if Gaines is caught in New York state, he would have to answer the stolen property charge in Victor Town Court and may faces charges by Geneva and Ithaca police. However, those charges would not likely be bail offenses either.
“It’s crazy,” he said. “These are the challenges we are faced with today.”
He added that if Gaines is caught in another state, the Ontario County district attorney’s office would have to decide on extraditing him to New York.