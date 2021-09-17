GENEVA — Some William Smith College students and their parents are breathing a sigh of relief after a local man accused of acting suspiciously at off-campus housing was arrested by city police early Thursday morning.
Fernando A. Cruz, 31, was charged with a felony count of second-degree attempted burglary.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said the arrest capped an investigation of several weeks, the result of William Smith students reporting a Hispanic male approaching their homes at night. The houses are in the area of Hamilton, Pulteney, Argyle and Madison streets.
“We have been on this for a couple of weeks. This guy seems to checking doors and windows to see if they are unlocked, and all these homes are occupied by female students,” Valenti said, adding that Cruz lives in the area. “When he is confronted, he flees.”
Valenti said police set up a detail in the area and saw Cruz trying to open a window early Thursday morning before he was arrested. Valenti added that the suspicious activity has been caught on exterior cameras in the area, and Cruz was identified by students.
Cruz was taken to the Ontario County Jail for arraignment and held without bail. Valenti said the district attorney’s office is reviewing the case and more charges against Cruz could be filed.
“Everything is in the DA’s hands at this point,” Valenti said.
Valenti added that he spoke to a number of William Smith students and their parents after the arrest.
“I’ve been talking to them to the last few days, keeping them in the know on what is happening,” he said. “The parents I spoke to today are very relieved. They are not here to watch out for their kids, so they are glad we made an arrest.”