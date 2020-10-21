JUNIUS — State police are asking for the public’s help as they look into allegations a man tried to lure Amish children into his vehicle.
State police Inv. Anthony DeMarco said the suspicious incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Dublin Road, where an older, heavyset white male approached an Amish buggy with several children inside. He allegedly offered to give them a ride. The man was driving an older model, dark Chevrolet Impala or Malibu with round taillights.
Police said he fled the scene after realizing an adult was in the buggy.
Anyone with information is urged to contact DeMarco or Trooper David McMillan at (315) 539-9238.