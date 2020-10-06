GENEVA — Matters related to the Geneva Police Department will dominate the agendas for City Council meetings both tonight and Wednesday.
Tonight, the Council will meet by video conference. It can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The agenda consists of continued discussion of the establishment of a Police Accountability Board — or PAB — to provide oversight of police officers in the performance of their duties, particularly when a complaint is filed.
The Council’s regular meeting for October also will be by video conference at 7 p.m. tomorrow.
The agenda includes discussion and likely vote on resolutions, developed in July, to:
• Adopt the city of Geneva body camera task force bylaws, presented by Council member Anthony Noone. The task force has come up with policies and procedures governing the use of body cameras by police officers, including when they are to be used and policies for access, retention and storage security of camera footage to ensure transparency.
• Adopt the city of Geneva Police Budget Advisory Board bylaws, also presented by Noone. The bylaws call for a task fore consisting of five community members, recommended by the Community Compact and City Council, with appointments by Council. Non-voting members will be two Council liaisons, the police chief or designated PD representative, the city manager or city comptroller.
Task force meetings will be public and subject to freedom of information law requests. It would meet at least monthly.
In other action, Council will conduct a public hearing on the proposed sale of 8 One Mile Point. Comments should be emailed to City Clerk Lori Guinan at lguinan@geneva.ny.us prior to the meeting.
A second public hearing will be conducted on the proposed 2021 city budget. Again, comments should be emailed to Guinan prior to the meeting. City staff will either read the comments or they can be shared live during the meeting.
There will be a presentation on a proposed Resource Recovery Facility for the city by Jacob Fox and an update on the Geneva Foundry environmental cleanup project.
Under new business, a resolution will be offered to establish a public hearing on a local law allowing the city to override the state property tax cap in 2021. City Comptroller Adam Blowers will make a presentation on the local law.
The Wednesday meeting can be viewed in four ways. They are:
• Listen to the meeting on a computer using Zoom. The website is https://zoom.us/join. The meeting ID is 868 7986 8452. The password is 070212.
• Listen by telephone by calling 1-929-205-6099. The meeting ID is 868 7986 8452 and the password is 070212.
• Go to the city’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCV6Q8rBUgBYLrjydrZSO1Jg.
• It can be viewed on Spectrum Cable Channel 1304 or the Finger Lakes TV link at https://fingerlakestv.org/live/