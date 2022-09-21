WILLIAMSON — State police have named the person killed in an alleged stabbing last week that has a 17-year-old facing a murder charge.
In an updated news release Tuesday, police identified the deceased as Arthur Edick, 19. Police said he was stabbed in the stomach area during an argument Friday night at Ridge Road residence.
Edick was flown by a Mercy Flight Central helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, where he was pronounced dead.
The younger teen was later charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary. He was arraigned in youth court and taken to Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center in Syracuse, where he was being held without bail.
Police have not identified the 17-year-old male but said their investigation continues.
The Wayne County sheriff’s office is assisting in the case.