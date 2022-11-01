NEWARK — State police have released the name of the person killed early Saturday morning in the village, as well as the approximate location.
In a news release sent to media outlets Monday afternoon, police identified the deceased as Christopher M. VanCleaf, 49. He was found by Newark police shortly after 2 a.m. near Tommy Boy’s, a bar near Murray Street, with a gunshot wound to his chest.
VanCleaf was taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
State police are the lead agency investigating the homicide with help from Newark police and the Wayne County sheriff’s office. As of Monday afternoon, state police had not released any other information on the case other than to say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the state police at (585) 398-4100.