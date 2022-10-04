GENEVA — City police are frustrated with a lack of cooperation as they investigate several recent shootings, including one over the weekend at Courtyard Apartments.
“It’s sad. I’m tired of a small portion of our community that has no regard for human life,” Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton wrote in an email to the Times on Monday. “We have seen a drastic spike in violent crime in our city, and with little to no victim or witness cooperation, it makes it difficult to stop these ongoing incidents.”
Colton identified the two local men shot early Sunday morning at the apartment complex: Travis Jackson, 34, and Zacharia McKoy, 29. They were taken by private vehicle to Geneva General Hospital, then to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Police said Jackson and McKoy were listed in critical condition at one time. Colton said Jackson has since been released from Strong and McKoy is in satisfactory condition.
Officers responded to the apartment complex just after midnight Sunday.
“We have had no cooperation with witnesses and/or victims from the Courtyard Apartments incident,” Colton said. “We have responded to four shootings in about two months. I will say the same for all of these incidents — we’ve had no witnesses or victims cooperating with police. Obviously, this make it more difficult for us to solve these unnecessary acts of violence.”
While officers were at Courtyard, several 911 calls were made for shots fired into a residence on Greenhurst Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. Colton said two vehicles pulled up to the house and multiple shots were fired, but the vehicles were gone by the time police arrived.
“Luckily, no one was wounded or killed,” Colton said. “The house was occupied at the time by a family — a mother and children ranging from 8 months to 9 years old.”
As of Monday, police do not know if the shootings are related. The Ontario County sheriff’s office and state police are assisting city police.
Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact the Geneva Police Department at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. Any and all information can remain confidential.
People can also text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
“We continue to work tirelessly to solve these incidents, and we are confident these criminals will not go unpunished,” Colton said. “This department will do everything in our power to hold these criminals accountable. I wish I could share more, but any more information could hinder our efforts in solving these cases.”