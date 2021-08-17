MANCHESTER — State police told media representatives on Tuesday night that there was no public danger from an incident they are investigating at a local hotel.
A large contingent of law enforcement vehicles responded to the Manchester Inn and the area was closed down for several hours. State police and the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene for most of the day and Citizen’s Hose Co. ambulance from Shortsville stood by.
Police offered no details about the incident, except to say that it posed no public threat, according to media reports.
There was no other information about the investigation available Tuesday night.
The Manchester Inn is on Route 96 near the entrance to the New York State Thruway.