PENN YAN — Village police say an 89-year-old man suffering from dementia is believed to have strangled his wife to death with a bath towel.
The victim also was 89.
In a press release issued by the Penn Yan Police Department, Chief Thomas Dunham said officers were called to an undisclosed location Tuesday afternoon after a home health aide found the woman dead on the bathroom floor. Police said the woman’s husband was found on the floor, also, in poor health.
The woman’s body was taken to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he was medically incapacitated and unable to communicate as yet.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and no further information is currently available.