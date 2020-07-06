While not committing to having personnel records of their officers and deputies online, several local police chiefs and sheriffs are considering it after another upstate New York agency began the process.
According to the Utica Observer-Dispatch, the Utica Police Department recently began posting records of current employees online. As of Thursday, records for the police chief and deputy chief were on the department’s website, as well as those for two officers.
The city’s mayor said while it will take some time, the records of all officers will be on the website eventually. They could range from disciplinary filings to commendations, but personal information including addresses, Social Security numbers and salaries will be redacted.
“I am aware of what the Utica Police Department is doing. I have been in conversation with city management and our legal team regarding this,” Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said by email last week. “I cannot comment on whether or not this is something we will do, as that decision has not been made yet.”
The Times sent an email to the sheriffs and police chiefs in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties, asking if they may put personnel records online. Several responded, others did not, and some are on vacation.
Utica’s decision came after a section of New York’s civil rights law protecting such records was repealed by state lawmakers recently. Previously, the section allowed personnel records of police officers, firefighters, corrections officers, and parole and probation officers to be accessed only through a court order.
Excluding personal and/or medical information, such records can now be obtained with a Freedom of Information Law request. The repeal of what is known as 50-a, a section of state law dating back to 1976, was part of the reform measures enacted following the May death of George Floyd in Minnesota.
“Myself and my administration are looking at the best way to release personnel records,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said. “I did see the article on the Utica PD and I am not against doing something like that as well. As we determine the best way to meet the requirements of the new law regarding 50-a, we will make sure that the personnel records that are to be released will be. I remain committed to transparency.”
“We are reviewing how to proceed with personnel records, but have not made a decision on if we would post them online or not at this time,” Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham added.
While he didn’t address the topic of putting personnel records online, Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said despite the civil rights law, those records were always accessible through the district attorney or county attorney, and there was due process.
“With the repeal of 50-a, we will simply follow the FOIL guidelines for access,” he said. “I see no issue complying with the new law.”
The sheriffs and chiefs also discussed an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo — the “New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative” — that was signed in late May. It requires municipal governments and police agencies to have community meetings and a comprehensive review of police force policies, procedures and practices, and a plan ratified by April 1 of next year.
Henderson said he will be working with Ontario County administration and Jack Marren, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, to start that process.
“We are accredited in all six divisions,” Henderson said. “We have met the standards that are set by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, and I look forward to having the opportunity to present the policies that we have in place to those in the community.”
Spike said in late June, he sent a memo to the county Legislature to begin compliance with Cuomo’s order.
“Given that we are accredited, most of the issues brought forth by the governor have been addressed in our policies and practices. We already use model New York state policies,” Spike said. “Part of my mission statement says ‘We value an exchange of ideas with all persons, groups, and entities in order to deploy efficiently our resources for the good of the community and populations we serve.’ I look forward to the process.”
“As far as community meetings, I have spoken to the mayor and he and other board members will be working with the community to develop a strategy to get that done,” Dunham said. “At this time, I do not have a time frame other than it will be before April 1 of next year.”
The Associated Press contributed to this article.