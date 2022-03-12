PENN YAN — Local and state police are saying little about a raid Thursday at a village business.
In a brief press release, Penn Yan police Chief Tom Dunham said his officers assisted state police in executing a search warrant at Fat Daddy’s Smoke and Gift Shop on Lake Street. Police seized several items, including cash and marijuana.
Dunham referred questions to state police.
Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for Farmington-based Troop E of the state police, said the investigation is in the early stages and the agency would not be releasing any details now.
According to media reports, state police also executed a search warrant Thursday at the Fat Daddy’s location in Watkins Glen. Elmira-based television station WENY referred to the business as a marijuana sticker shop.
The station reported that state police, who were assisted by the Watkins Glen PD, were bagging items inside the business and two vehicles were seized.
According to the TV station, in a letter sent out to “sticker shop” business owners, the state Office of Cannabis Management said marijuana gifting is illegal and anyone who does it risks their ability to get a legal dispensary license.
Marijuana sticker shops adopted a concept recently that exploited a loophole in state law. Legally, people could not buy marijuana there directly; however, they could buy a sticker and be gifted marijuana.