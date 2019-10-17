CATO — A Wayne County man accused of trying to rob a bank Tuesday in Cayuga County was arrested later that day.
Jason A. Ingelston, 41, of Red Creek, was charged by state police with first-degree attempted robbery and second-degree burglary. Both charges are class C felonies.
Police said the attempted robbery happened about 1 p.m. at Community Bank in the village of Cato. A man wearing a motorcycle helmet gave a teller a note, saying he had a gun, and demanded money.
The man ran away from the scene, but did not get any money. Police said they arrested Ingelston after getting a report of a burglary in the nearby town of Ira and found Ingelston pushing a bicycle.
Ingelston was processed at the state police barracks in Auburn and arraigned in court. The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.