The term police accreditation is common in law enforcement circles but perhaps not widely known by the public.
In a nutshell, it’s a number of standards — well over 100 — set by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services that includes training of officers, general efficiency and other areas. It is considered the gold standard of community policing to promote public confidence in agencies that have attained it.
So when Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday signed a number of police reforms bills passed by the state Legislature, largely in the wake of the George Floyd death in Minneapolis, area police chiefs and sheriffs were not concerned.
“Accreditation mandates most if not all of this,” said Seneca Falls Chief Stuart Peenstra, whose department earned accreditation in 2014 for a five-year period and again in 2019. “It is my belief that all state (police) agencies should be accredited.”
The Times reached out to area police chiefs and sheriffs over the weekend following Cuomo’s signing of the bills. Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua did not respond to an email or phone call.
Waterloo police Chief Jason Godley said while his department is not accredited, it is a goal of his. He said the department has orders that mirror standards by the state Department of Criminal Justice Services, including the use of physical or deadly force.
“Since my appointment, I have issued numerous orders that adhere to the accreditation standards, so basically we are operating under accreditation standards without the official designation,” he said.
“The majority of the police reform legislation that has been enacted are practices that the Newark Police Department has followed for years — use of force, which prohibits chokeholds ... and immediate medical attention of persons under arrest,” said Newark PD Chief Mark Thoms.
Canandaigua police Chief Stephen Hedworth said his agency is accredited and was the first law enforcement agency in Ontario County to have officers wear body cams.
“The fact that we are accredited does not mean we are perfect, but it does mean that our policies and procedures meet the highest standards,” he said. “The body worn camera program has been hugely successful. Without question, people on both sides of the camera behave better when they know they are being recorded.”
The sheriffs departments in Ontario, Seneca, Wayne and Yates counties are all accredited.
“This was not an easy achievement, and it shows the community as well as those in Albany that we strive to make sure that we offer highly trained deputies and staff,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said. “It has been difficult hearing some of the negative comments about law enforcement, but in my mind it is only those very few who wish to cause conflict and negativity. The vast majority of those in the community that we protect and serve are truly grateful and supportive.”
“Our policies are looked over and scrutinized ... our use of force policy is posted on the sheriff website,” Seneca County Sheriff Tim Luce added. “I see little or no change in the operation of any of the sheriff’s offices in the Finger Lakes.”
Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said his department, by policy, has banned chokeholds for many years and has a use of force continuum. He added that use of force reports are looked into internally and reported to the Department of Criminal Justice Services, by law.
“Whether law enforcement approves or disapproves of the recent criminal justice reforms, it is the action(s) of the state Legislature to make the laws,” he said. “It is my duty as an elected sheriff in the executive branch of government to see that this office abides by the laws.”
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said his department, through accreditation, was well prepared for the reforms.
“Despite the assertion that communities distrust us, I do not feel that way,” he said. “We are not perfect, but we strive for professionalism, being well trained, and seek to work with all people and other entities to meet our public safety mission and treat all fairly recognizing constitutional rights.”
Several chiefs and sheriffs also addressed the repeal of what is known as 50-a, a section of state law dating back to 1976 that allowed police, fire and corrections departments to keep disciplinary and personnel records under wraps. Several said that was partially repealed under the state’s bail and discovery reforms, which went into effect Jan. 1.
“Personnel file documents were never off-limits. This is a civil rights law,” Spike said. “There has always been a ‘due process’ method of access via the county court.”
“The 50-a legislation has generated a great deal of discussion, for obvious reasons,” Hedworth said. “Everyone on all sides of those discussions are entitled to their opinions, but as leaders in law enforcement our duty is to abide by the law.”
“In regards to 50-a, reform was needed, but like bail reform it was written and enacted for the right reasons, but when it came to implementing it in everyday situations, there was the discovery that one size doesn’t fit all,” Thoms added.
The Legislature’s passage and Cuomo’s signing of the reform bills has been criticized by some police unions, mainly in large cities. In an email to the Times, Henderson attached a letter from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association, an Albany-based organization that is not a union but represents the interests and concerns of sheriffs before the Legislature, governor’s office and state criminal justice agencies.
The letter, addressed to Cuomo, was signed by Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy, the association president, and Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan, president of the New York Association of Police Chiefs.
“We call upon you to stop fanning the flames of division. We call upon you to stop exploiting anti-police hysteria and unwarranted political rhetoric to ram through legislation that is ill conceived, hastily crafted, and anti-police,” the letter said. “The noble police officers of this state are suffering from your actions and your rhetoric.”
The full version of the letter can be seen at fltimes.com.