GENEVA — The mayor and at least two Geneva city councilors support Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order requiring police agencies to develop plans to reinvent their police departments, built largely from community input.
And one of those councilors added that it’s time the city’s police force be scaled back, with those resources reallocated to address pressing social needs in the city. The mayor, however, doesn’t think it’s time for that.
Under the governor’s order, each police agency’s reform plan must address policies, procedures, practices and deployment, including, but not limited to, use of force. It must be adopted by April 2021. Those plans must be formulated by governments, working with their police force, and be adopted by a council, county legislature or other appropriate governing body. If the governing body does not certify the plan, its police force may not be eligible for state funding, the order says.
Cuomo said the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police illustrates “the loss of community confidence in our local police agencies — a reality that has been fueled by our country’s history of police-involved deaths of black and brown people.”
The executive order follows passage in the state Legislature of a package of bills that include banning the use of chokeholds by police and repealing a law that kept police disciplinary records secret. All were signed by Cuomo this past week.
Mayor Steve Valentino said he supports the governor’s efforts and executive order.
“I’m glad he’s doing it,” Valentino said Sunday. “I think Chief (Mike) Passalacqua would agree.”
He said addressing the city’s budget shortfalls caused by the coronavirus and police reform “are the top two issues” for Council.
The mayor agrees that police reform plans “need to be a true community effort.” He also believes the city’s Community Compact board, formed to improve police-community relations, can play an integral role in this effort. However, some community members don’t believe the Community Compact initiative has been effective, he acknowledged.
While Valentino said police agencies need such reform, he’s hoping the governor follows through with more than just an executive order and provides some funding to help achieve the goal.
It’s likely they will need help outside of City Hall to make it happen, and that will cost money, something the city is not currently flush with, Valentino said.
Fifth Ward City Councilor Laura Salamendra, long a vocal critic of city police tactics in Geneva, welcomed the governor’s move, which she said comes because of public pressure.
“I think the most important thing about the governor’s executive order is that it was only signed because people all over the world and people in New York are standing up day after day, risking their lives in the middle of a pandemic, to say the priorities of this country must change,” she said by text on Sunday. “Cuomo’s executive order says what many Genevans have been saying for a long time: Control over the police must come from the community, not the police themselves. This is a step in the right direction, but we know we must keep the pressure on if we are going to see the kinds of change people are calling for: Money for peoples’ needs not for police.”
Salamendra said that the “best way to reduce police violence is to reduce the power of the police by cutting budgets and the number of officers. The huge amount of money we pay for over-policing is desperately needed for our schools, food security programs, mental health care, substance abuse counseling and so many more social needs.”
She said she has been “listening to and standing with my constituents as they demand structural change. I hear every day from residents about the problems with our police department, but our police department and their backers say there are no problems. Let me be clear: I believe my neighbors.”
She said it is “past time” to defund the Geneva police department because “their almost $4 million is putting a financial strain on this city; starves residents of vital services; exposes black, brown and poor Genevans to mortal danger; and is an inefficient and ineffective use of municipal funds.”
Valentino does not believe reducing the police budget is the right path at this time. In fact, he said, there may be need for more funding for training to help police handle the many types of calls they receive — from domestic violence to people with psychological issues to how they police communities of color.
“I’m not ready to defund the police department,” he said.
Third Ward Councilor Jan Regan said on Sunday that she also supports Cuomo’s police reform efforts.
“This is a conversation begun years ago in Geneva but never completed,” she said by email. “The murder of George Floyd has rightfully escalated these tensions and further driven home the need to review and re-envision policing in our city and across the country. I appreciate the governor’s call to New York to force this rethinking. He has set forward what appears will be a cooperative process, beginning with the police agencies themselves. These are difficult times, but it feels like we have a chance to make changes now that have stalled in the past.”
Second Ward Councilor Bill Pealer said “an anti-choking policy is long overdue. I would focus on non-lethal, non-injurious tech for subduing criminals, while protecting our public safety and police officers.”
No other members of City Council responded to emailed requests for comment as of Sunday afternoon. Nor did City Manager Sage Gerling.