ONTARIO — The Wayne County sheriff’s office has released more information on the five-vehicle, chain-reaction crash Sunday night on Route 104 that left a Marion woman dead — and authorities are now saying the accident might have been started by a drunk driver.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Police said Timothy Mannix, 57, of Marion, stopped in the passing lane for an unknown reason. Kyle Kephart, 65, of Williamson, stopped behind Mannix and turned on his four-way flashing lights. However, Kephart’s vehicle was hit from behind by a vehicle driven by Nicole Dipiazza, 35, of Marion.
Laura Appleton, 19, of Caledonia, drove around the collision and stopped. Police said Appleton turned on her four-way flashers.
Robert Cottrell Jr., 84, of Marion, tried to avoid the collision but hit Dipiazza’s vehicle as she was getting out.
Dipiazza was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two children, ages 9 and 4, were in the vehicle. They were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester for treatment of minor injuries.
Kephart also was taken to Strong, while Cottrell went to Rochester General Hospital. Appleton wasn’t hurt.
Mannix, whose vehicle was not hit, was not injured, either. Police said he was taken to Strong to have blood drawn on suspicion of intoxication.
The investigation continues.