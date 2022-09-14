GENEVA — City police are asking for the public's help to identify two women who may be involved in the vandalism earlier this week near the Finger Lakes Welcome Center.
In a news release sent to media outlets Wednesday, police released surveillance camera images of the two white females. Both are wearing distinctive clothing.
Police learned of the vandalism Monday morning from local resident Dan McGowan, who has offered a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s).
Anyone with information is urged to call the Geneva Police Department's on-duty supervisor at 315- 789-1111 or 315-828-6771. People can also text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.