WATERLOO — Distracted driving, in the form of a paper bag flying around the inside of a vehicle, is the apparent cause of Sunday’s head-on crash that left two young men from Newark seriously injured.
The accident happened about 11 a.m. on Edwards Road when a vehicle driven by McKenzie Dewolf, 17, of Waterloo, went into the wrong lane and hit a vehicle driven by Harry Gajan, 72, of Lyons. Both drivers were taken to Geneva General Hospital.
State Trooper Mark O’Donnell, public information officer for state police Troop E, said Dewolf was not using her cell phone at the time. However, O’Donnell said Dewolf was distracted by a plastic bag that was loose in her vehicle.
Two of Gajan’s grandsons were in his vehicle — 19-year-old Jacob Gajan and 21-year-old Jared Gajan, both of Newark. They were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in guarded condition Monday.
O’Donnell said he didn’t know where Jacob and Jared Gajan were seated in the vehicle, or if they were wearing seat belts.
The investigation is continuing.
