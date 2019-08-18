PHELPS — State police on Saturday released the names of the people — all Massachusetts residents — who were involved in Thursday’s crash near exit 42 of the Thruway.
Police said Marilyn Deleon-Mutal, 19, was driving an SUV west and tried to pass a tractor-trailer. She made an abrupt over-correction, veered into the median and went back on the highway, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times.
Deleon-Mutal suffered injuries that were not considered life threatening. She was taken by ambulance to Geneva General Hospital.
Troopers said Anibal Deleon, 49, and Jubelina Mutal, 48, were riding in the back of the SUV and not wearing seat belts. They were ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
Deleon was seriously injured and listed in guarded condition Saturday at Strong. Troopers said Mutal had life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition; the patient information desk at Strong had no information on Mutal’s condition Saturday afternoon.
Three other passengers had injuries that were not considered life threatening and were taken to Strong or Geneva General. They were Elgin Gomez, 27, Maritza Deleon, 24, and Jose Merida, 17.
A 1-year-old child in the vehicle was not injured.
The westbound lanes of the Thruway were closed for about three hours while first responders were on the scene.
