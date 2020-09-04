JUNIUS — The two children who died Thursday morning in a four-vehicle accident on the state Thruway in Seneca County hailed from the Syracuse area.
State police identified the victims Friday as sisters Maryella Annal, 11, and Elizabeth Annal, 9 of Baldwinsville, Onondaga County. Police said both were wearing seat belts.
The chain-reaction crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the Junius Ponds rest area. While the investigation continues, police said traffic apparently was slowing for a lane closure when a pickup truck driven by Abraham Hara, 73, of Geneva, failed to slow down and hit a minivan from behind. The impact caused the minivan to hit a small passenger vehicle, which subsequently hit a tractor-trailer.
The Annals were in the minivan. Their parents, Thomas, 54, and Maureen, 50, suffered serious injuries. They were airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, Kelsy Wilson, 25, of Elmira, was taken to Geneva General Hospital for evaluation.
Neither Hara nor the driver of the tractor-trailer, whom police did not name, was hurt.
The westbound lanes of the Thruway were closed for several hours while police and other first responders worked the scene.
The investigation is continuing and charges pending, police said.