PENN YAN — Village police have identified the people involved in a homicide investigation.
In an updated press release sent Thursday afternoon, Police Chief Tom Dunham said Jane Salyer, 89, of Franklin Street, was found dead in her bathroom Tuesday afternoon by a home health aide. Her husband, Ronald Salyer, is the only person of interest in her death.
Dunham said Ronald Salyer, also 89, suffers from dementia and is believed to have strangled his wife with a bath towel. He also was found in the bathroom, alive but in poor condition.
Jane Salyer’s body was taken to the Monroe County medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Ronald Salyer was taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment.
“Our main goal is working with the family to ensure the gentleman receives proper medical care,” Tom Dunham wrote in an email to the Times Thursday. “The man remains medically incapacitated and unable to speak at this time.”
Dunham said his department is working with the Yates County district attorney’s office to review the matter.
“Law enforcement has also been in contact with the Salyer family,” Dunham said. “We understand this is a trying time, as they are not only grieving the loss of a mother but also the hospitalization of their father.”