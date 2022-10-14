TYRE — The Seneca County sheriff’s office has identified the people involved in Thursday’s fatal crash on Route 318.
In a press release issued Friday, the sheriff’s office said Deborah L. Patsos, 75, of Junius, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle crossed the center line on a curve and hit a tractor-trailer head on. The accident happened just before 11 a.m., near the Gravel Road intersection.
Police said the truck driver, Vitaliy Pratsovnik of Ohio, tried to avoid the collision but could not. He was checked at the scene by North Seneca Ambulance personnel but declined further medical attention.
Another driver, Michael A. Janes of Camden, Oneida County, was caught up in the wreck. He also was examined at the scene by ambulance personnel but declined more treatment.
All three vehicles were damaged extensively and towed from the scene. A portion of the highway was closed to traffic for several hours while the sheriff’s office accident reconstruction team and emergency responders worked the site.
Firefighters from Clyde, Seneca Falls, Waterloo and Border City also responded, as did personnel from the county fire coordinator’s office, Seneca Falls police, state police, and personnel from the state Department of Transportation.
The investigation is ongoing.