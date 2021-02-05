PENN YAN — No arrests were made after village police responded to a disturbance Wednesday night at the Penn Yan Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike said the 911 Center received a call shortly after 8 p.m. about a “disorderly altercation” at the corps headquarters on North Avenue. A dispatcher notified village police.
Penn Yan Police Chief Thomas Dunham said an officer went to the scene and learned the corps’ operations manager, Jason Johnson, had been fired during a board of directors meeting. Dunham said Johnson apparently was leaving the building when a board member, Beth Fahnestock, blocked him.
Fahnestock is listed as the board treasurer on the ambulance corps website. Dunham said Fahnestock claimed Johnson was leaving the building with ambulance corps property.
“She blocked the door and he (Johnson) put a hand on her shoulder and told her to get out of his way,” Dunham said.
Dunham said another person at the meeting called 911 when he heard arguing and yelling.
“Mr. Johnson left without incident after the officer arrived. It was his personal property,” Dunham said. “We try to avoid this type of stuff, and there were no arrests.”
Johnson and Cyndi Davis, president of the ambulance corps board of directors, could not be reached for comment Thursday afternoon.
On Thursday morning, the Times received an email from an anonymous Penn Yan ambulance volunteer(s), pointing to arguments by present and past board members. The writer(s) also claimed several corps members have taken a leave of absence due to the discord, affecting corps operations.
Brian Winslow, Yates County’s director of emergency management, could not be reached for comment.