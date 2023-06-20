Area police aren’t revealing much about multiple search warrants executed early Tuesday morning in Ontario, Wayne, Seneca, and Monroe counties.
In a short press release sent to media outlets, Ontario County Sheriff David Cirencione said the warrants were executed simultaneously. He confirmed multiple locations in the city of Geneva were among them.
“All of said search warrants are related to an ongoing investigation,” Cirencione said in the release. “There is no threat to the public in any of these jurisdictions. All roads associated with any locations involved are reopened at this time.”
The warrants were executed by sheriff’s office personnel from Ontario, Wayne, Seneca, Yates, and Monroe counties. State police assisted in the raids, as did the police departments in Geneva, Canandaigua, Newark, and Rochester.
Cirencione would not say if the raids are connected to last week’s announcement by state Attorney General Letitia James of nearly 50 arrests related to a major narcotics trafficking ring in the Finger Lakes region. About half of those arrested were from Wayne, Ontario, and Yates counties.
“No additional information will be provided at this time,” Cirencione said of the Tuesday morning raids.