GENEVA — City police have arrested the man they believe mailed a grenade to the Public Safety Building but are not saying what his motive may have been.
“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said Wednesday afternoon in an email to the Times, while declining to answer several questions about the case.
In a news release sent Wednesday morning, Colton announced the arrest of Melvin F. Lackey, 57, of Geneva. He was charged with a Class D felony count of placing a false bomb.
The incident started just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, when two packages arrived at the PSB — it houses the police department and city court — by mail. Colton said, per protocol, court security screened the packages for hazardous and/or dangerous material.
During that screening, a preliminary X-ray showed one package contained a “pineapple”-style grenade and several bottles filled with liquid. The other contained what appeared to be miscellaneous items.
Colton said the packages were sent by the same person, but did not say how police determined that. The building was evacuated, and nearby businesses and residences were notified of the threat.
Police and Geneva firefighters cordoned off the area, and the Monroe County sheriff’s office bomb squad was summoned. After that, police and U.S. Postal Inspection Services determined a suspect mailed the packages from the Geneva post office on Monday, addressing both to the Public Safety Building.
Colton said the bomb squad determined the grenade was inert and not capable of exploding.
“Further investigation revealed there was no hazardous and/or dangerous materials within the two packages,” Colton said in the release.
While Exchange Street remained opened to traffic for much of the incident, it was closed off late Tuesday afternoon for about an hour. During that time, a witness told the Times he saw a black box being carried away from the building, then heard what sounded like an explosion. Colton did not confirm that Tuesday night during a press briefing, but he did say no one was injured.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua did not respond to several emails from the Times about the case.
Traffic was reopened on Exchange Street late Tuesday afternoon. Police tape was removed from the building’s parking lot later.
Colton said during the incident, a search warrant was executed by city police and the Ontario County sheriff’s office at Lackey’s residence in the town of Geneva. Colton did not say what, if anything, was seized.
Lackey was taken into custody at his home without incident. He was arraigned at the county jail and remanded in lieu of $5,000 bail. He remained jailed as of Wednesday afternoon.
State police, Rochester police, Canandaigua police, and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives assisted in the investigation.